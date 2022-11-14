Family files lawsuit against company whose garbage truck driver hit, killed young woman on bicycle

Bre’Ana Powell was riding her bike on her way home from work when she was hit by a garbage truck at the intersection of Broadway and Morley streets.

HOUSTON — The family of a cyclist who was killed is suing the company who owns the garbage truck that hit her last month near Hobby Airport.

Bre’Ana Powell, 27, was riding her bike on her way home from work like she did every day when she was hit by a garbage truck at the intersection of Broadway and Morley streets.

“There’s bigger picture issues with bicycle safety. We keep on having these incidents in Houston," Powell family attorney Mo Aziz said. “No one thought this would happen to her at such a young age."

It was Oct. 8, a Saturday morning, when Houston police said they were called to the intersection at 6:40 a.m. They said the truck driver was stopped at a red light, and then, made a right turn and hit Powell while she was on her bike. She was also wearing a safety vest, police said.

Aziz filed the lawsuit against Republic Waste Services of Texas on behalf of Powell’s family. The lawsuit claims a witness who was driving behind the garbage truck said the truck didn't use a turn signal.

“It would be improper for the Republic driver to take a sudden right turn without a blinker ... without checking if there is somebody in the crosswalk," Aziz said.

However, according to the police report, the driver told investigators he was using a turn signal. He also stopped and called 911. Police said he was questioned and released from the scene, but the investigation continues.

“If Bre'Ana made an error of judgment and the signal was on, then that’s something we will have to address at that time," Aziz said. “The family needs to know, they just need to know what happened."