HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies say a man is dead after he was crushed by a vehicle he was working under in Baytown.

The accident happened Saturday morning around 11:15 a.m. in the 8100 block of Ginger Park Drive.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is working the scene. Deputies could not give a description of the victim.

