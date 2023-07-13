Ruptured pipeline causes fire at private oil field in Brazoria County, authorities say

Galveston residents near Chocolate Bay said they felt an explosion.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A ruptured pipeline caused a huge fire at a private oil field in Brazoria County on Thursday, authorities said.

The owner of the pipeline is INEOS Oligomers, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. The address for INEOS Oligomers is near FM 2004 and FM 2917.

Galveston residents near Chocolate Bay said they felt an explosion. When they walked outside, they were able to snap pictures of the fire from the oil field.

Officials have not been able to tell us what exactly is burning, but they did say no injuries have been reported.

Multiple first responders were called to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.