Bracket challenge: Help us determine Houston's worst road

There are plenty of bad roads in Houston. On #HtownRush, we need your help to crown the city's worst!

HOUSTON — It’s officially March Madness time, and while we know a lot of you guys are busy picking your perfect bracket, we're going to have our own kind of tourney!

It's the #HTownRush "worst roads in Houston" bracket challenge.

Here's the deal. If there's one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Houston traffic is brutal. So we asked you for the worst road in Houston. We’re talking traffic, potholes, other drivers. You name it. And we got a bunch of responses.

We've narrowed it down to eight roads and freeways and now we need your help to crown the worst road in town!

Here's the bracket - eight roads enter, one leaves with an even worse reputation!

Here's how we're going to do it...

Each day, we'll post a matchup on Twitter. Just go to the #HtownRush Twitter account and the poll that's pinned at the top is today's matchup. The first matchup -- Wallisville Road versus Westheimer.

