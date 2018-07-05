SUGAR LAND, Texas – Several police officers are being recognized for their ultimate bravery after they jumped in a lake with alligators and saved a woman who crashed.

The rescue was captured on several body cameras.

The Sugar Land Police Department said just before 6:30 a.m. several witnesses called and reported a vehicle traveling at a high rate speed. The vehicle jumped a curb near the intersection of Meadowcroft Blvd. and Westcott Ave., accelerated off an embankment and ended up several hundred feet offshore.

Patrol units arrived within minutes, and three police officers jumped into the lake known to have alligators and snakes.

Police were able to smash the woman’s window and pull her to safety. The vehicle sank to the bottom shortly after she was removed, according to SLPD.

The woman later told an officer she fell asleep before losing control of her vehicle. She walked away from the accident uninjured.

One officer was treated for minor cuts.

© 2018 KHOU