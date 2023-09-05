Man's body found partially submerged in Aldine-area ditch, sheriff says

The sheriff said investigators are trying to determine if this could be a weather-related death or if could it be linked to a missing person in the area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man's body was found Tuesday partially submerged in a ditch in the Aldine area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The body was found by a woman who was looking for her dog along Foy Lane near Mooney Road, which is just east of Halls Bayou.

The sheriff said when deputies got on scene they found the man face down and submerged in about two feet of water.

Sheriff Gonzalez said neighbors told him the weather was really bad earlier in the day and the streets were impassable, so investigators will be looking to see if this could be a weather-related death

The sheriff also said this could be linked to a man who lives in the area and was recently reported missing.

A medical examiner will be able to identify the man and determine the cause of death. The sheriff said it doesn't appear that any foul play was involved.