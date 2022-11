HPD's Dive Team recovered the body Friday morning.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a body was found in the water at Port of Houston.

The body was discovered Friday around 10:30 a.m. after Port of Houston Authority radio reported it floating near a boat at Dock 20.

At this point, police haven't released any additional details, but we'll update this post as we learn more.