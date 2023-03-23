What to expect during Houston's Black Restaurant Week

Black Restaurant Week is returning for its 8th year. It's scheduled to run from April 2 to April 16.

HOUSTON — Hey foodies! You're going to want to ditch the diets as we head into April.

Black Restaurant Week is returning for its eighth year. It's scheduled to run from April 2 to April 16.

More restaurants will be announced as the event gets closer.

Black Restaurant Week was started in 2016 by three friends: Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson. Their goal was to bring more awareness to Black-owned restaurants across Houston. Their vision has now expanded to cities across the country, including Atlanta, Los Angeles and Miami.

"Since 2016, we aspired to set ourselves apart from similar organizations. BRW is solely guided by business owners and operators. They are in the trenches every day and experience the ebbs and flows of running a business during one of the most difficult periods in US history," Ferrell said.

Last year, the organization said it showcased 1,250 Black-owned restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. The event reportedly generated an average of 15% sales increase.