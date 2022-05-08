Beto O'Rourke cooks on Mother's Day for North Texas family with transgender child

"If the most powerful man in the state of Texas is saying they are child abusers or bad people, I found they are the exact opposite," said Beto O'Rourke.

TEXAS, USA — Mothers Day at the Briggles home is already a special occasion.

Amber normally gets to relax, while Adam, her husband, does all the cooking and cleaning. But Mother's Day plans changed after a call they received a week and a half ago from Beto O'Rourke's office.

O'Rourke said he wanted to cook dinner for the family on Sunday.

"It's the one night it saved me from cooking so I'm pretty happy about it," laughed Adam Briggle.

The Democratic candidate for Texas governor showed up at the home with hands full of groceries to make burgers with broccoli and potatoes.

O'Rourke told WFAA he wanted to visit with the family to discuss a topic they are passionate about: trans rights.

"We're not really used to politicians being nice to us," said Amber Briggle.

The Briggles have been fighting for years for their transgender child. WFAA spoke with the family earlier in the year when Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents of transgender children.

Abbott says gender-transitioning procedures or gender-affirming care could constitute "child abuse."

"Because the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is responsible for protecting children from abuse, I hereby direct your agency to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas," read the governor's letter. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and all other state agencies must follow the law as explained in OAG Opinion No. KP-0401."

More than a month after the announcement, Amber Briggle told WFAA they were being actively investigated by CPS.

"These attacks, they're gonna keep happening unless someone stands up and stops them," she said.

O'Rourke did most of all the cooking. He used a home recipe to cook burgers, broccoli and potatoes. He said another reason he wanted to be at the Briggles' home is so that the state of Texas can see their story.

"If the most powerful man in the state of Texas is saying they are child abusers or bad people, I found they are the exact opposite," said O'Rourke. "We need the people of Texas to support this family. Being here tonight and shining a light on their story helps them to live their best lives."

The Briggles are used to company. It was at their very same table six years ago that Attorney General Ken Paxton was over for dinner to discuss trans rights.

The family says things have only gotten worse since that meeting. They say Sunday night's dinner with O'Rourke was very different.