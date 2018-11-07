HOUSTON — Kids are in for two weeks of fun-filled activities at "Camp Adventure!". The camp is a free, two-week program for elementary students to learn and have fun.

Camp Adventure! is available for kids in grades kindergarten through fifth.

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation teamed up with the Houston Symphony, Children's Museum of Houston, Houston Area Urban League, TUTS (Theatre Under the Stars), HISD, the American Heart Association and the Houston Food Bank to create Camp Adventure! for underserved kids.

Through interactive activities, campers practice skills like reading, fine arts, financial literacy and more. Mentors work closely with campers to turn fun into an inclusive learning experience.

Photos: Free Camp Adventure! for elementary school kids Kids enjoy fun-filled activities during a free, two-week camp hosted by the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen 01 / 64 Kids enjoy fun-filled activities during a free, two-week camp hosted by the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen 01 / 64

Campers participate in hands-on activities like making a solar oven that cooks food or using a chemical test to see how much fat is in foods such as cookies, popcorn and Cheez-It crackers.

The program is offered twice this summer (July 9th-19th at Codwell Elementary School, July 23th-August 2nd at Atherton Elementary School).

