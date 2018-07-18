DICKINSON, Texas - One Dickinson ISD teacher is "in her feelings" about summer ending soon.

More than 5,000 people have watched the video of teacher Hannah Nelson dancing to Drake’s “In My Feelings" as part of a viral challenge sweeping the web.

The Dunbar Middle School teacher says she is definitely in her feelings about going back to school in a couple of weeks. She posted that her students are going to be really embarrassed by this video, but she can’t wait to show them in person next month!

