At least 8 units damaged after 2-alarm fire at apartment complex on Houston's west side

HOUSTON — Several people are looking for a new home after their apartment unit was damaged Sunday in a 2-alarm fire.
This happened at The Hudson Apartment Homes at 3131 Hayes Road.
It took about 20 to 30 firefighters to knock out the large fire that firefighters believe started on a second-floor balcony.
Witnesses say they saw someone cooking on the balcony porch where the fire may have started. Arson investigators are looking into these reports and trying to determine the origin of the fire.
Thankfully, no residents were injured and all of the firefighters who battled the fire are safe.
Red Cross has responded to the apartment complex.
