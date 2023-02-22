Retired priest brings Ash Wednesday mass to seniors at assisted living facility

"They didn’t have anyone to help out at their little retirement home. So I said, 'Sure, let me help you.' That was it, here we are," said Monsignor Gene Francis.

HOUSTON — Ash Wednesday is the day that symbolizes the official start of Lent for those of the Catholic and Christian faith.

One group of seniors in the Houston area was unable to make it to a parish, so instead, a parish came to them.

It was a call Monsignor Gene Francis wasn't expecting.

"Being retired, there's no obligation to parish. So, whenever someone calls on us, we're out there to help them if we can," Monsignor Francis said.

He's been retired from being a priest for 15 years, but Monsignor Francis still ministered Ash Wednesday mass at Brookdale Champions Assisted Living for those who couldn't make it out to a service.

The call came from a new 94-year-old resident at the home.

"I kept getting woke up by the holy spirit saying, 'Do something for the residents for Ash Wednesday," Marian Barthelemy said.

It was a welcome surprise for many of the residents who are unable to leave the facility.

"Oh I'm just warm inside," one resident said.