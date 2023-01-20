HFD: Woman found dead in apartment fire in NW Houston

This happened at an apartment complex on Tidwell Road near between Bingle Road and Antoine Drive.

HOUSTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a deadly apartment fire in northwest Houston early Friday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

This happened just before 4 a.m. at an apartment on Tidwell Road near between Bingle Road and Antoine Drive.

HFD said fire crews responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. However, a woman in her 60s was found dead inside the apartment.

Neighbors said she is well known. They believe she fell asleep with a lit cigarette.

“We were just outside at 7:30 or 8 o’clock talking and laughing. This happens. shock…,” Quianna Jackson, a neighbor, said.

She said the victim was a great neighbor and that she worked cleaning apartments in this area.

Neighbors also said she had two dogs. They are now outside safe with firefighters.

No firefighters were injured.