HOUSTON – People in downtown Houston were doing double takes Tuesday morning after seeing an HPD mounted patrol horse gallop past them.

The white horse named Astro broke free while his rider was investigating a robbery, according to a Facebook post.

Astro and his rider were flagged down after a robbery at the J.W. Marriott. He got spooked when the officer dismounted to try and subdue the suspect, according to HPD.

Astro took off and seemed to be enjoying his brief taste of freedom.

Several social videos surfaced near Minute Maid Park around 10 a.m. of a white horse running along the street and in traffic.

HPD confirms there were 911 calls shortly after 10 a.m. of the horse running on Rusk at Crawford.

Mark Armes posted video of it on Instagram with the caption, "Only in Houston."

KHOU Facebook followers couldn't help but notice a reflection of a Whataburger bag inside Ames' car.

"That is pretty much Texas in one shot," one commented.

Astro quickly became a star on Facebook.

One commenter said she saw cops in the backseat of a Mercedes chasing the horse.

Astro was caught near Congress and Jackson.

He wasn't hurt.

