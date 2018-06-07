ALVIN, Texas — A Brazoria County family credits social media with helping to solve an apparent pony theft.

They turned to Facebook when their prized Shetland stallion disappeared.

A Shetland stallion pony stolen from Alvin was returned to its owners thanks to Facebook.

“Oh my God, I thought I’d never see him again,” said owner Susie Blackwell.

Blackwell and her family said the pony, named Dinero, is priceless to them.

“I have Parkinson’s and my balance goes off at times,” said Blackwell. “So, when I get excited, I shake really bad and I’m so excited right now I’m shaking.”

Brazoria County family credits the power of social media for solving a possible horse theft. They’re happy to get this guy back home. I’ll have more beginning on #khou11 at 4 🐴 pic.twitter.com/XRpjOopAWa — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) July 6, 2018

They said Dinero disappeared from their property near Alvin early Thursday morning.

“They cut through the fence and knocked the boards down,” said Jill Blackwell.

They suspected thief led Dinero down a creek bank to a nearby road.

The cut fencing was the only clue left behind.

“They had to come with bolt cutters,” said Jill Blackwell.

The family turned to Facebook to spread the word in the pony community and beyond.

“The deputy who took the report told us to go online because that’s the best way,” said Jill Blackwell. “It had over 50,000 shares.”

They got a call Friday morning that Dinero was found a few miles away after possibly being dumped by whoever took him.

“I’m just so happy,” said Susie Blackwell.

The family initially offered a $500 reward.

They also offered one of Dinero’s offspring to the neighbors who spotted him.

Call the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office with any information.

