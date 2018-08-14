OKLAHOMA CITY — A rodeo bull escaped and chased several people in downtown Oklahoma City Monday night, according to KWTV.

The bull escaped from Stockyards City and ran toward downtown just before 10 p.m.

Police spotted the 4,000-pound animal heading toward Bricktown and the Midtown Bar districts.

It nearly trampled one man, forcing him to jump into the Oklahoma River to escape, according to KOCO.

When police tried to trap the bull with their vehicles, it rammed a patrol car and kept running.

After a 30-minute chase, cowboys helped corral the bull then put it down "due to its aggressive behavior," police said.

