GRIMES COUNTY, Texas - Nearly 300 animals were rescued from horrible conditions at a home in Grimes County on Wednesday.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Human Society (HHS) rescued 242 dogs and 49 miniature horses and Shetland ponies from the home.

All of the dogs were small breeds like Pomeranians, Min Pins, and Chinese Cresteds. All of the animals rescued showed severe signs of long-term neglect, HHS said.

Many were housed in vile, rusted out caging and forced to live in their own filth and feces. They were found extremely malnourished, matted, soiled, and covered in parasites.

The animals were brought immediately to the Houston Humane Society’s Animal Wellness Clinic where they are receiving medical attention.

Authorities have not released information about the animals' owners or how long the animals were living there.

For more information, contact Monica Schmidt at mschmidt@houstonhumane.org.

Photos: Nearly 300 animals rescued from home in Grimes County

