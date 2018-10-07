HOUSTON – A police horse wanted to feel the wind in its mane in downtown Houston on Tuesday morning.

Multiple social videos surfaced near Minute Maid Park around 10 a.m. of a white horse running along the street and in traffic. The horse wore a saddle with Houston Police Department markings on it.

HPD confirms there were 911 calls shortly after 10 a.m. of the horse running on Rusk at Crawford.

Mark Armes posted video of it on Instagram with the caption, "Only in Houston."

The horse was safely caught near Congress and Jackson.

There’s no word from HPD on how it got loose.

