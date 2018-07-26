HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A severely neglected horse and donkey were rescued from a property in southern Harris County on Wednesday after a judge signed a warrant based on the animals' "increasing decline" in health, according to the Pct. 1 Constable's Office.

Investigators say the horse and donkey and been severely neglected, at least for months. A warrant suggests the animals have been "cruelly treated," according to the constable's office.

The horse appears grossly underweight with multiple open wounds, the constable's office said. There is also evidence of an infection, according to authorities.

The donkey is also apparently malnourished with an infection on its right rear hoof, the constable's office said.

The owner of the animals, according to investigators, insisted on treating them himself and refused to take them to veterinarians. He told investigators he couldn't remember if either had ever been to a vet, the constable's office said.

Houston SPCA is now caring for the animals while the investigation continues. The Harris County District Attorney's will consider whether to present criminal charges.

A judge will hear the case on Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.

© 2018 KHOU