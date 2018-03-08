FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - There are so many animals in the Houston area who need homes, including those in Fort Bend County.

On Thursday, 24 animals were dropped off at the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter, which is already beyond full.

Organizers say they have nowhere to put the pets coming in. They are asking the public to either adopt or foster some of these cats and dogs.

All adoption fees are waived at the shelter this weekend. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter’s website.

© 2018 KHOU