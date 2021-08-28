More than 130 animals arrive in Houston from Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida

Links how to donate to Louisiana animal shelters below.

HOUSTON — More than 130 animals arrived in Houston from Louisiana early Saturday morning as the state prepares for Hurricane Ida.

Houston SPCA said 138 pets — 98 cats, kittens and 40 dogs — arrived from numerous Louisiana animal shelters, including Louisiana SPCA, Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter, Plaquemine Parish Animal Shelter and Lafayette Animal Care and Control Center.

"The storm victims will all receive veterinary exams this morning before Houston SPCA Emergency Response Team members load some of those pets into vans and take them to local Austin and San Antonio animal shelters," the organization announced.

Hurricane Ida is projected to make landfall Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Sunday marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and is expected to intensify as it moves through the Gulf.

How to help homeless animals in Louisiana

The Louisiana SPCA houses about 650 animals. The shelter has set up an emergency fund to provide shelter, food and life-saving medical care to its animals. Click here to donate.

houses about 650 animals. The shelter has set up an emergency fund to provide shelter, food and life-saving medical care to its animals. Click here to donate. Greater Good Charities is a nonprofit organization that has set up a fundraiser site via Facebook to transport animals to Southern California ahead of Hurricane Ida. All donations are matched dollar-for-dollar, according to the Facebook page. Click here to donate.