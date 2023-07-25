AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old out of Royse City

Police say they have no information that the missing teen was abducted.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROYSE CITY, Texas — A local AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl out of Royse City.

Caylee Lynne Sellers is described as a white female, 5-foot-3, 110 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with Colorado written on it and black pants and was carrying a black backpack.

Royse City police said Sellers was last seen around 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. According to police, Sellers was spending the night at a friend's house in the 300 block of North Houston Street when she told her friend that her mother wanted her home. Sellers told her friend that her mother called an Uber to take her home, police said.

Something her family says isn't true.

The friend told police that Sellers may have entered a black passenger car with chrome wheels. Police said that the friend stated Sellers was texting her about the ride home and that Sellers texted she arrived home in Caddo Mills.

Police said at about 4 p.m. on that same Saturday, Sellers' mother arrived at the friend's home to pick up Sellers. It was there that the mother learned Sellers had left at about 5 a.m.

The mother called Sellers' father to see if she went to his home, but the 16-year-old was not there, according to police.

Police said the father checked the location of Sellers' cell phone, which showed that it was turned off and that its last location was somewhere in Euless at about 7 a.m. that morning.

Sellers' mother called Euless police and drove to Euless but could not find her. The mother then contacted the Royse City Police Department, where the 16-year-old was entered as a missing person/runaway.

"The Royse City Police Department has now exhausted all leads, including possible sightings in Royse City, Fate, Rockwall, Heath, Forney, Garland, and Greenville, and are asking for assistance in locating Caylee Sellers," police said in a news release.

Royse City police said they have no information that Sellers was abducted but are concerned for her safety, which led to the local AMBER Alert.

"A local area AMBER Alert is new and allows law enforcement to submit a request through the Texas Department of Public Safety for an AMBER Alert even when all the criteria for a state-wide alert have not been verified," police said.

The criteria and use of a local AMBER Alert became law during the most recent legislative session and was inspired by the murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand.

Late Tuesday, Sellers' father, Craig, told WFAA he's concerned someone might have taken his daughter or coerced her to run away.

"We're very worried about her. This is not her behavior," Craig Sellers said. "With everything that's going on in the world right now, with the abduction of girls and them being sold into sex trafficking -- it's terrifying. All we want is for Caylee to come home."

Anyone with information is asked to call Royse City police at 972-636-9422 or their local law enforcement agency.