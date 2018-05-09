HOUSTON – An abandoned baby boy, who was only a few hours old, was taken to Fire Station 63 after being dropped off at a nearby church early Wednesday in north Houston.

Firefighters at Fire Station 63, located on Will Clayton Parkway, say an ambulance had just returned from a run 4:40 a.m. when someone pulled up into the parking lot and dropped off the baby. The person told them that someone had dropped off the baby at a nearby church on Tidwell.

The stranger did not provide any more information and left the station.

Firefighters said the newborn still had his umbilical cord attached, but seemed to be carried to full-term and was okay.

Around 4:48 am this morning a baby boy was dropped off at one of our fire stations. Firefighters from Station 63 say the baby was a newborn and was brought in by a male from a nearby church. HPD took custody of the baby. He was taken to Northeast Memorial for evaluation. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 5, 2018

The baby was transported to Northeast Memorial Hospital.

Houston police are investigating incident.

