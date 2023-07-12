Happy '713 Day' | Here are all the ways you can celebrate being a Houstonian

"713 Day" is not Houston's birthday. The numbers 7-1-3 are actually the city's very first area code.

HOUSTON — To the rest of the world, July 13 is just another day. But for Houstonians, the day is an unofficial holiday that we call "713 Day."

For those not from Houston, let us educate you a little bit.

First, 713 Day IS NOT Houston's birthday. The numbers 7-1-3 are actually the city's very first area code. It was established back in 1947 as part of the North American Numbering Plan, and it was Houston's only area code until 1996.

Three other area codes have come to Houston since, but 713 will always be the O.G. And honestly, there's just not a calendar date for "281," "832," and "346."

The 713 Day holiday hasn't always been a thing. In fact, it's only been celebrated in recent years. But hey, any reason to party is a good thing, right?

If you're looking for ways to celebrate 713 Day, check out this list below.

Lotus Seafood

Lotus Seafood is offering crab lovers a chance to crack open their favorite crustaceans for just $7.13 at all of its Houston-area locations. The 713 Day special is valid for online, phone and walk-in orders.

Le Jardinier at MFAH

Le Jardinier at The Museum of Fine Arts Houston is celebrating 713 Day by offering $7.13 cocktails. The promotion will begin at 7:13 p.m. and end at 10:13 p.m. During that time, the restaurant will have a music playlist created by the MFAH team.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets will host seven free youth basketball clinics at community centers throughout Houston in honor of 713 Day. This is part of a campaign they are calling "713 Day of Basketball." Each child who participates will receive a "713 Day of Basketball" shirt and a voucher for a special $7.13 ticket to select Rockets games during the upcoming season.

Star of Hope

Star of Hope has partnered with radio stations 93Q and The Eagle, along with HEB, to put together a water collection drive on 713 Day. The water collected will be passed out to Houston's homeless. The drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grand Parkway HEB Plus.

Do713

Do713, a go-to source for events happening in Houston, teamed up with local music venues, bars, restaurants and landmarks to offer Houstonians discounts on food and drinks. The event site is also offering Houstonians an opportunity to win free merchandise and gift cards from local businesses, including Trill Burgers, 8th Wonder Brewery and Tacos A Go Go! More details here.

The Savoy

The Savoy is celebrating 713 Day with complimentary shots for everyone at the bar at 7:13 p.m. The Savoy will be opening its doors at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, and will give a complimentary "Happy Hour Box" to its first 100 customers.

Houston Astros

The Houston Astros will be celebrating 713 Day with a limited-edition New Era snapback hat collaboration with Mattress Mack, along with four sports-themed "concept caps" from New Era. Fans will only be able to purchase the hats at the Astros Center Field Team Store on Thursday, July 13 at 7:13 a.m. Mattress Mack will be on-site at 7:13 a.m. to greet fans and take pictures. Fans will also have a chance to take photos with the 2017 and 2022 World Series trophies from 7:13 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Rooftop Cinema Club is celebrating 713 Day with a 10 p.m. showing of Belly.

8th Wonder Brewery

POST Houston

POST Houston, along with the Houston Texans and Bud Light, are hosting a big party at POST's X Atrium. The event will feature Texans, Toro, games, giveaways, music and special offers on merchandise.

Clutch City Cluckers

Clutch City Cluckers' 713 Day celebration will feature Houston rappers Paul Wall and Lil Keke. You'll be able to meet the two at the Katy location from 5 to 8 p.m.

To get your 713-Day event added to this list, email web@khou.com.