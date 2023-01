At least one person is dead after the crash involving a big rig and motorcycle, police say.

At least one person is dead Friday after a crash involving a big rig and motorcycle on the North Loop right before Ella Boulevard.

Houston Transtar reported the crash at 7:05 p.m.

All traffic is being pushed off the North Loop at the Ella Boulevard exit.

