Six people are safe after their boat got stranded in the San Jacinto River near Kingwood.

The Houston Fire Department said the boat hit a stump and began to take on water.

The boaters were able to make it to a nearby sandbar where they were later rescued by a passing boater.

UPDATE: HFD tells me six people were on a boat that hit a stump in the San Jacinto River. The boaters were able to make it to a nearby sandbar. They were rescued by a passing boater. Thankfully, no one was hurt. #Khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 4, 2018

Officials say no one was hurt.

