HOUSTON - A 5-year-old boy who police say went to a friend's house on a different bus from school has been found safe.

Police say Charlie Cruz was found safe and sound at a friend's home.

Police were searching for Charlie after he was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday at Energized for Excellence Academy at 7419 Ashcroft Drive.

Police say Charlie was at a friend's home with a babysitter who contacted police Monday night.

