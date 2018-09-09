HOUSTON — Five people were rescued from a capsized boat Saturday near Crystal Beach, officials with the Coast Guard said.

Three adults and two teenagers were forced to cling to the vessel's hull as rescuers made their way to save them.

Galveston County's sheriff's office contacted the Coast Guard after witnesses reported the incident. The Coast Guard then launched its 45-foot boat for the rescue.

A rescue swimmer first checked on the survivors' conditions, then the crew recovered all five people from the water, according to the Coast Guard.

“Thanks to prompt notification and coordination from Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to rapidly divert the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Horse and our Air Station Houston helicopter, while simultaneously launching a response boat from Station Galveston to ensure rescue assets were on scene within minutes of the vessel capsizing,” Lt. Cmdr. Jarod Toczko said in a news release.

