CROSBY, Texas - Three people have been recused after being trapped in cars for hours when wind and storms near Crosby brought down live power lines.

The power lines crashed down on two vehicles driving on a bridge over the San Jacinto River on Old Beaumont Highway.

Center Point Energy and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. Center Point Energy officials shut off power in the nearby area to help get out those who were trapped.

By 7:30 p.m. Friday, officials said the people trapped were finally able to get out of their vehicles and head home.

After more than two hours trapped by down power lines on this bridge on Old Beaumont Highway, the people in these two cars are finally on the way home. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/404H7Ar4bD — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 11, 2018

