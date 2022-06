Houston police said the boat crashed into a dock in the Humble area just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

HOUSTON — Three people were injured Tuesday in a boat crash, according to authorities.

The crash happened on Lake Houston just before 6 p.m., authorities said.

Authorities said the boat crashed into a dock in the 20000 block of Atascocita Lake Drive, in the Humble area.

One person was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight. The other two people who were injured were in unknown condition.