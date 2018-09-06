CONROE, Texas – Two children and a 90-year-old woman are dead after a house fire in Conroe early Saturday morning.

Montgomery County 911 received reports of a house fire at about 2:30 a.m. in the 16200 block of Long Valley Court. Firefighters were told a mother, father, their four young children and the family’s grandmother were trapped inside.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office said neighbors were able to help a 5-year-old and 8-year-old escape the burning home. The mother and father were also able to escape.

A 1-year-old was rescued by firefighters and taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in the Woodlands where he later died, according to officials.

A 7-year-old and the grandmother were pronounced dead on scene.

The mother, father and other two surviving children were all taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“It’s going to be a difficult time for a lot of folks. We have some support teams for our rescue workers and we are going to be offering support to the community as well,” said Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams. “This family is going through the worst possible tragedy that anybody can imagine.”

Officials said the heat from the fire was so hot, it melted the boot of one of the first firefighters inside.

Caney Creek Fire and Rescue, Porter Fire Department and many other fire and EMS agencies responded to this scene.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown. Authorities are investigating.

