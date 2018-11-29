HOUSTON – Police say an armed suspect was shot and killed by an officer during an undercover drug bust Wednesday night in the Greater East End.

This happened just before 10 p.m. at a warehouse on 77th Street and Harrisburg Boulevard.

Houston Police say the second suspect died after going into cardiac arrest. He was the second suspect out of total of eight that showed up to the warehouse thinking a drug deal was about to go down.

However, he ran off when he figured out what was really happening.

It all started when HPD’s Narcotics Unit and the DEA agents set up an undercover drug bust to catch the suspects. Eight suspects showed up to the scene in two cars.

When officers identified themselves that’s when one of the suspects shot at them. A SWAT officer returned fire, hitting and killing him.

A second suspect hopped into a car and drove off. He ended up crashing before running away on foot.

A K-9 officer ended up finding that suspect near the ship channel. Police say as he was being cuffed, the suspect ended up having a heart attack.

He died at the hospital.

As for the six other suspects, they were all rounded up at the warehouse and arrested.

None of the officers involved were hurt.

