HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies and paramedics responded to a major crash with entrapment late Tuesday in northeast Harris County.

The crash was reported before 11 p.m. along Aldine Mail Rte and the Eastex Freeway.

A maroon SUV collided with a pole, crushing the vehicle and trapping one man. Another young man managed to get out of the vehicle on his own.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to free the person who was trapped in the SUV. He was able to walk around just minutes later.

Both men were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and complaints of pain.

Another vehicle was involved in the wreck, but no other serious injuries were reported.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the crash. It was not immediately released who was at-fault.

