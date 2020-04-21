2 people struck, killed in southeast Houston roadway

HOUSTON — A driver hit and killed two men before crashing into a pole along a southeast Houston roadway late Monday evening, police said.
Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to the scene where they found the two victims dead in the roadway.
The incident happened at about 11 p.m. Monday in the 7600 block of Cullen, not far from the 610 South Loop.
Police said it appeared the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox lost control after hitting the men and then veered off the road and into a pole. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators at the scene said there was no indication that alcohol was a factor in the crash, but the driver may have been speeding.
No charges have been filed or announced in the crash.
