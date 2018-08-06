MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Two mosquito samples tested positive this week for West Nile Virus in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Mosquito Abatement team found its first West Nile Virus positive mosquito of the season in an in-house sample Tuesday, according to the Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office. The Woodlands also detected a positive sample Thursday that came back from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Spraying started Wednesday in the area where the first positive sample was acquired, and it is set to begin Friday night where the second positive sample was taken. Officials plan to spray all streets and county rights of way within the affected areas twice in a week. For more information on where spraying will occur in the county, see the treatment map here.

Officials urge residents to avoid outdoor activities during scheduled spraying hours and ask them to take protective measures such as using insect repellent, wearing long, light loose clothing, and eliminating standing water.

For more information, call the mosquito phone line at (281) 364-4203.

© 2018 KHOU