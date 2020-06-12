HPD: 2 men arguing over money get into gunfight at southwest Houston home

Police found one man in the garage with multiple gunshot wounds, and the other shooter lying in the street nearby.

HOUSTON — An argument over money turned into a gunfight over the weekend in a southwest Houston neighborhood, according to police.

Houston police responded to a shooting call about 8 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Bantam Ridge Court. That's in the Fort Bend Houston area, near S. Post Oak Boulevard near Court Road.

Investigators said the men were a garage when the fight broke out. Officers found one man in the garage with multiple gunshot wounds in the abdomen.

The other shooter left the house but collapsed nearby in the street, where he was later found by police.

Both men were taken to Ben Taub Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Police said no other injuries have been reported.

It's still unclear who drew their weapon first, and the case is still under investigation.