The driver who was hit called 911 to report that she was trapped in her vehicle.

HOUSTON — A wrong-way driver and her passenger were both killed when they crashed head-on into another vehicle late Tuesday, Houston police said.

The crash happened before 11 p.m. along the newly-opened Highway 288 express tollway.

Police said they started receiving 911 calls about a wrong-way driver near the beltway. The driver continued northbound in the southbound lanes as police attempted to locate her.

Just minutes later, another driver called 911 to report that she had been hit by the wrong-way driver. Police responded and found the victim was trapped in her vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to her legs.

Police said the wrong-way driver’s vehicle flipped after the impact. Both the driver and her passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.