Constable Mark Herman said investigators were working to figure out what happened.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were found dead Wednesday in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Herman said a man and a woman were found dead at a house on Lakewood Field Drive, which is near the intersection of SH 249 and Spring Cypress Road in the Tomball area.

Herman first tweeted about it just before 2 p.m. and said investigators were working to figure out what happened.