Dozens of firefighters needed to put out 2-alarm apartment fire, HFD says

HFD says one person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation, but thankfully no one else was injured.

HOUSTON — A two-alarm fire damaged about 20 units at an apartment complex in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire started around 9:53 p.m. Wednesday night at the Leonora Apartments located in the 7900 block of Leonora Street.

Firefighters said it took dozens of firefighters to get the fire under control. One resident described the moments of chaos as they flames took off.

"I heard some rambling. My next door neighbor was running out...the fire was chasing them out of the house," Stephanie McKinney said. "I guess the fire started inside this apartment. It was out of control and with the wind, it just took everything."

Fire crews said the wind was not a huge problem for them, but how the fire spread and the cause of it are all still under investigation.

According to HFD, about 20 units in total were damaged by the fire. One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but was not seriously hurt.

Sadly, most of the impacted families were forced to run out with just the clothes on their back due to the nature of the fire. The Red Cross plans to help those families out.

The apartment complex remains without power Thursday morning due to the fire.