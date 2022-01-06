3 dead after 2-alarm fire destroys west Houston apartment building

The flames could be seen from several miles away early Wednesday after the building ignited off Whittington Drive near Dairy Ashford.

HOUSTON — Three people are confirmed dead after a Houston apartment building caught fire early Wednesday, HFD says.



The flames could be seen for miles from the scene in the 12700 block of Whittington Drive near Dairy Ashford.

It turned into a two-alarm fire with heavy smoke, and recovery operations continued for several hours.

It wasn't clear how it started or how many apartment units were impacted.

What's left of the building collapsed as firefighters continued to douse the flames.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.