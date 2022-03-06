Check your tickets! Someone won the $17 million Lotto jackpot with a ticket bought in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas — Some lucky Texan is a whole lot richer today and they might not even know it yet!
They bought a winning Lotto Texas® ticket worth $17.75 million after the drawing held on June 1.
It was purchased at the Murphy USA gas station at 3200 Dixie Farm Road in Pearland. The winning numbers were 4-12-13-26-39-54.
The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase so the winner will receive $11,938,006.94 before taxes.
The prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.
“We look forward to meeting the fourth, and newest, Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”