The teen's mother and Franklin County Children Services identified her as Ma’Khia Bryant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has released bodycam footage hours after the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl on the city’s southeast side by a police officer.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Legion Lane, north of Chatterton Road, just after 4:30 p.m. for a disturbance.

According to Interim Chief Michael Woods, a caller reported females were trying to stab them. A dispatcher tried to obtain more information but was unable to before the call was disconnected.

The footage released by police came from the first officer on the scene. In the video, the teen appears to attempt to stab two people with a knife before the officer fires his weapon.

Chief Woods said officers immediately assessed her for injuries, called for a medic and began CPR per division policy. During this time, an officer can be heard saying “she came at her with a knife.”

The teen was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead. It’s unclear whether anyone else was injured.

Though police declined to release her name, the teen’s mother identified her as Ma’Khia Bryant.

Paula Bryant tells me her 16 year-old daughter Ma’Khia Bryant was an honor roll student and a sweet child. Ma’Khia was shot and killed by a @ColumbusPolice on Legion Lane at 4:30p today. pic.twitter.com/0FfbQVEgSD — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) April 21, 2021

Franklin County Children Services also confirmed Ma’Khia as the teen who was fatally shot. According to Children Services, Ma’Khia was a foster child under their care.

Paula and another family member said Ma’Khia called the police for help because girls were fighting outside her house.

In a statement tweeted Tuesday evening, Mayor Andrew Ginther said, "a young woman tragically lost her life.”

During the news conference, Ginther said, “We know based on this footage the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community.”

Following the shooting, Member of Mother's of Murdered Columbus Children and others have gathered in the area, one person with a sign reading "enough is enough" and another with "Black kids matter."

A crowd of demonstrators has gathered outside of the Columbus Division of Police's downtown headquarters as well, chanting, "say her name, Ma'Khia Bryant!"

@10TV A look downtown. People are marching through the streets chanting “say her name. Ma’Khia Bryant” pic.twitter.com/q10YOIrnQ0 — Richard 🎥 (@richaaron10tv) April 21, 2021

Chief Woods said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

The NAACP of Columbus, Ohio posted this statement on their Twitter page overnight.