Local News

1 dead in crash on Katy Freeway, all westbound lanes at Mason Road closed, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal crash Friday evening in west Harris County.

Deputies said one person died in the crash that happened at 22857 IH-10 Katy Freeway. All westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Mason are closed.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said if you’re headed outbound, an alternate route could be Highway 6 to Clay Road westbound to Highway 99, then 99 back south toward I-10.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with more details as they become available.

