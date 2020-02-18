LIVINGSTON, Texas — Livingston High School Academy is under fire after an internal investigation revealed cheating and fraud within the campus.

The principal of the academy has resigned after being presented with the findings of the internal audit which revealed students who did not meet the criteria to get into the school were fraudulently admitted.

A teacher was fired after the audit also revealed they were giving students answers to tests which would help them accelerate through classes required for graduation.

Livingston Independent School District released the following statement:

A recent audit conducted at the direction of the Superintendent of Schools revealed substantial admission and academic policy violations at the Livingston High School Academy. The campus principal resigned when presented with the investigative findings, which revealed that students were fraudulently admitted into the Academy that did not meet at-risk criteria and/or were not Livingston residents. The audit also revealed gross negligence in his oversight of the classroom and conduct of its lead teacher, who was terminated by the Board at the special called meeting held on February 3rd, for cultivating academic dishonesty in her classroom. Binders were prepared by the teacher containing test questions and answers for students to use when completing course work and examinations. This resulted in students accelerating through classes required for graduation at astronomical speed, some completing entire semester courses in mere minutes and an entire high school curriculum in weeks.

The District is acting swiftly and in collaboration with the Texas Education Agency to remediate the violations. This will require all Academy students illustrate mastery to regain credit awarded in all core courses during the fall 2019 semester. Letters were sent to parents of students impacted.

The Livingston ISD school board believes in the value of alternative education for students at-risk and supports the Superintendent's efforts to regain the integrity of the Academy program.

