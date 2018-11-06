KATY

–

A big sendoff Sunday for some future American heroes as more than a dozen recruits heading out to different branches of the military gathered in Katy to say goodbye to their families and friends before they head off to boot camp.

As a teenage mother, it was one of the hardest decisions Diamond Bellvin has ever had to make.

“This is going to be a good chance for me to redeem myself, and be able to take care of him and myself," Bellvin said.

It was hard because she knows what joining the Army now means

–

life without Tristan, her 3-year-old boy who she had at 15.

“I'm going to be away from him for a long time, but I have to," Bellvin said.

She has to for him and for herself.

“I think the discipline I learn from the Army will play a big part in my adult life," Bellvin said.

Bellvin is just one of many who is starting the first chapter of adult life.

“I was just like this is the right thing to do," Army recruit Joey Cano said.

Cano was starting his journey Sunday night, heading out to boot camp Monday morning instead of college in the fall.

“I got into A&M. I was going to be a Sea Aggie at A&M Galveston, and I was just like 'you know what, I want to go serve my country,'" Cano said.

For some it was an easy decision, but others not so much. Either way, it should be applauded.

“We want to show these kids in our community that we support the decision that they’ve made to serve their country," Founder of Texans Embracing America’s Military Ralph Oliver said.

Oliver organized the sendoff, and the Katy VFW Post 9182 hosted it.

It was a big milestone for them as the facility just opened after being closed for two years, flooding not once but twice. They were almost done rebuilding after the Tax Day Floods, when Harvey hit.

“I remember on September 4th, just sitting in the parking lot, just drained. I couldn’t believe it. I was just like ‘what are we going to do now?’” Post Commander Michael Mastrangelo said.

Mastrangelo says it’s great to be back home, especially for events just like this.

“It’s the last most conscious thought they’re going to have before they get into basic training, where suddenly their life is upside down," Mastrangelo said. "Hopefully this sendoff is that reminder that people do appreciate what they're going through."

© 2018 KHOU