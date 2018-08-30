HOUSTON - Frying it in a pan is still the No. 1 way to prepare bacon, but a new product might tempt you to cook it up differently.

The kitchen gadget is called Bacon Boss. It claims your bacon will come out crispy with less grease and mess in the microwave.

Bacon Boss comes with two parts. There’s a bottom tray that’s slanted and traps grease. The tempered glass lid screws on top to flatten the bacon in place so your bacon cooks evenly.

The box shows six slices of bacon on the tray, but we only managed to fit five. Also, the bacon was hanging over the side so we had to cut it to fit.

The directions call for 1 minute per slice based on an 1100-watt microwave. We set it for 5 minutes and wait. Even in the microwave, the smell of cooking bacon wafts through the house.

When we pull it out, the bacon doesn’t look as good it would from a skillet but it’s evenly cooked. We also notice that the grease trap is full, and our bacon doesn’t need to be wrapped in a paper towel to soak up the grease.

We found the Bacon Boss at Bed Bath & Beyond for $19.99. What makes this product worth it to us is that you can get the same benefits from using Bacon Boss in the oven, too.

If you'd like to see the other products we've tested, click on our YouTube page.

