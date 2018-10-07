HOUSTON – A group of suspects made off with a cash box from an ATM after smashing into a southeast Houston convenience store early Tuesday.
According to the Houston Police Department, the suspects used a truck to smash in the front of the Timewise located on Wayside near the Gulf Freeway.
The happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspects then dragged out the ATM and pulled the cash box from the machine, police said. They fled in the truck which was later found a few blocks west of the gas station.
A clerk was inside of the store at the time of the smash-and-grab burglary, but no injuries were reported.
