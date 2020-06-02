HOUSTON — There’s a legal drug causing more deaths in the United States than any illegal one out there, and you can buy it just about anywhere.

It’s alcohol, and over the past two decades, the number of people dying from it has doubled.

Whether you’re stressed, at a party or just want to wet your whistle, it seems there’s always an excuse to drink, and it’s taking a toll on our bodies.

“I think it’s just more socially acceptable in circles to have a drink every day,” said Dr. Ned Snyder, chief gastroenterologist with Kelsey Seybold.

Dr. Snyder has been witnessing the same troubling trend the CDC is warning about.

A new study shows over the past two decades, the number of deaths from alcohol-related problems has doubled from 36,000 in 1999 to 73,000 in 2017. Hospitalizations have jumped too up 51 percent over 15 years.

The ailing patients are getting younger.

“It used to be most people around 50, when they came in with trouble with liver. Now we’re seeing a greater age span,” Dr. Snyder said.

Researchers said these diseases are showing up in adults as young as 25, and the greatest increases were in white women.

“A lot of people think if it’s a nice Chardonnay, then you can fill your glass up several times and that’s fine,” he said.

Dr. Snyder said it often starts with a fatty liver, which can turn to cirrhosis, then liver failure and even liver cancers. One misconception is only the falling-down drunks are at risk. That’s false. Many are holding jobs and have families.

And they don’t even think they drink too much. The recommendation from the CDC is women only have up to one drink a day and men up to two. Anything more is considered heavy drinking.

We’re not talking about a 9-ounce pour of wine. It’s 5 ounces for wine, 12 ounces for a regular beer and 1.5 ounces for an 80-proof spirit.

“I think there needs to be more education about what is safe,” Dr. Snyder said.

So perhaps next time you’re out, skip the booze as your beverage.

Liver disease usually takes years to develop, and there often aren’t many symptoms at first. If you drink often, you can ask your doctor about how to test for any issues.

