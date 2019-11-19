MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Montgomery County doctor has been suspended amid a slew of charges related to the overdose deaths of four patients.

Emad Mikhail Tewfik Bishai's medical license was suspended "after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare," according to the Texas Medical Board.

Several warrants were issued for Bishai's arrest earlier this month. He's facing four felony charges of prescribing controlled substances for other than medical purposes and five felony counts of practicing medicine in violation of the Medical Practices Act. Four of Bishai's patients died, which led to the charges.

Bishai surrendered to authorities on Nov. 5, one day after the warrants were issued.

Bishai has worked at the Conroe Regional Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands. His office is in The Woodlands. His office building has been seized by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office in a civil asset forfeiture suit. The county says the building was used in the "commission of or acquired with proceeds from engaging in organized criminal activity, various violations of the Texas Health and Safety Code and insurance fraud."

He graduated from the University of Cairo, in Egypt, in 1997.

